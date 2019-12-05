How to download and install Mozilla Firefox on your Mac computer

Meira Gebel
Hollis Johnson/Business InsiderIt only takes a few minutes to download and install Firefox on your Mac.

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular internet browsers around, and has been since its launch all the way back in 2002. Firefox is known for its fast performance and customisation options, and is a great browser to use on a new computer.

If you want to test the browser out for yourself using your Mac computer, follow the steps below to download and install it.

How to download Firefox on Mac

1. Open your current browser. This could be Safari (Apple’s default browser), Google Chrome, or a host of other options.

2. Go to https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/.

3. Select “Download Now” in the middle of the page.

Firefox1Meira Gebel/Business InsiderLaunch the Firefox download page from your preferred browser.

4. Your browser will then begin downloading the Firefox installation file. Once it’s finished, click the download located at the bottom of the browser, or go to where your downloads are stored and double-click the Firefox file.

5. Let your Mac verify the file. Then drag the Firefox icon into the Application folder, as seen in the pop-up that opens.

Firefox3Meira Gebel/Business InsiderMove the Firefox application to the Application folder by dragging.

6. Find Firefox in your Applications folder and launch it.

Firefox4Meira Gebel/Business InsiderYou can launch the application by double-clicking it.

7. Search for Firefox and select.

8. A pop-up will ask if you’re sure you want to open the browser, since it was downloaded from the internet. Select “Open.”

Firefox5Meira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect ‘Open’ to launch Firefox for the first time.

Firefox will then launch.

Firefox6Meira Gebel/Business InsiderThe first time you open Firefox, this pop-up might appear. Just click ‘Start Browsing.’
