HOW TO: Download Firefox 6 Right Now (Two Days Early!)

Mozilla’s newest version of Firefox, 6.0, isn’t due until August 16, but you can download it right now. The browser is already hosted on the company’s FTP site, open for anyone to grab, Lifehacker found.Click the following links to download for Windows, Mac, or Linux.



On the surface, you won’t notice a huge difference between version 5.0 and 6.0, but the latter supposedly runs 20% faster.

