How to download a copy of your Google search history

Google now allows you to download a copy of your Google search history, and it only takes a minute.

While Google has always made it possible to easily see your search history online, this is different — Google’s new tool will send you a downloadable archive of your search history, which can be stored offline.

Now, it’s important to note that your own Google account settings might be configured in such a way as to prevent Google from keeping track of your search history (some people don’t like to leave a trail of their Google searches). Either way, this is a quick and easy way to check up on your Google account and see everything that Google is storing on you.

To download your Google search history archive, you’ll first need to head on over to Google’s Web & App Activity page.

Next, make sure you’re signed in to your Google account and click on the Settings cog and select Download.





Since your Google search history may include sensitive information, Google displays a warning making sure you understand that you shouldn’t download your search archive on a shared or public computer. It also warns you should read up on your country’s information laws if you plan on travelling with a copy of your search history, as some countries could require you to leave your information when leaving the country.

Once you’ve read Google’s disclaimer, click Create Archive and you’ll be all set.

Google will now email you a link for downloading your Google search history archive, which looks like this.

