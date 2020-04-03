How to download a recording of your BlueJeans meetings in 4 simple steps

FS Productions/Getty Images It should only take a few moments to download a BlueJeans recording.

You can download a recording of your BlueJeans call by heading to your account page in an internet browser.

BlueJeans doesn’t record meetings by default, so you’ll have to turn on recording manually during a meeting if you want to access it later.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Working from home has its obvious perks. One of these perks comes from apps like BlueJeans, which let you record your meetings to refer back to again later.

However, before you can refer to these recordings, you’ll need to know how to download them. Luckily, doing so should only take a few minutes.

Here what you need to know to download a meeting that’s been recorded on BlueJeans, using any internet browser on your Mac or PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to download a BlueJeans recording



1. On your Mac or PC, head to the BlueJeans website and log into your account by clicking “My BlueJeans” in the top-right corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider This option will still appear if you’ve already logged in.

2. You’ll be automatically redirected to the BlueJeans scheduling page. Click “Recordings” at the top.

William Antonelli/Business Insider If you don’t see the ‘Recordings’ option, your browser window might be too small — try zooming out, or clicking the three dots that appear in its place.

3. Find the recording you want and click it to open it.

4. A new page will open where you can watch the recording. To download it onto your computer, click the icon that looks like a piece of paper with a downwards pointing arrow, underneath the video player.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Depending on your browser settings, you may be asked where you want to save the file.

If you can’t find the recording you want, there’s a chance that it was never actually recorded. Remember that BlueJeans meetings don’t record by default – someone needs to manually start recording in every meeting.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.