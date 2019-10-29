How to download apps on an iPhone for free in the App Store, where you can browse the top free apps

Sean Gallup/Getty Images It’s easy to download apps on your iPhone for free — the App Store even allows you to sort by free apps.

You can download apps on an iPhone for free in the App Store, which offers a wide range of free and paid apps.

It’s easy to locate free apps on your iPhone by going to the Apps tab in the App Store, and then choosing the category for all the top free apps.

You can also identify free apps in the App Store by the download button, which is marked “Get” for all free apps (it will instead show a price if it costs money).

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple provides an enormous marketplace to get apps for your iPhone. While many of these apps are for purchase – they may cost anywhere from 99 cents to several dollars – there are a lot of free apps as well.

Some apps are free because in-app purchases are what mainly create revenue for the developer. Other apps rely on advertisements to generate revenue.

Here’s how to find those free apps on your iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to download apps on an iPhone for free



1. Open the App Store.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start the App Store to search or browse for free apps.

2. Search or browse for an app you want to install. You can use the tabs at the bottom of the screen – such as Games and Apps, or Search – to locate apps.

3. To see a roundup of free apps, tap “Apps,” scroll down to the Free Apps section, and tap “See All.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Apps tab is where you can find a comprehensive list of free apps to install.

The download button to the right of the app name tells you whether it is free, or if you’ve already downloaded it. You will see one of these indicators:

“Get” means that the app is free. To download it, tap “Get.” Even though the app is free, you’ll be asked to validate the download by entering your Apple ID (or use Touch ID or Face ID, depending upon how your iPhone is configured).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap ‘Get’ to start downloading a free app.

“Open” means it’s already installed on your phone. Tap “Open” to launch the app.

means it’s already installed on your phone. Tap “Open” to launch the app. A cloud icon means you already own the app. It had been installed in the past and was deleted. You can tap it to download it again.

means you already own the app. It had been installed in the past and was deleted. You can tap it to download it again. A price indicates that it’s a paid app, and it will show how much it costs.

You can also tap the name of the app to open a page with more detailed information, and download it from there.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.