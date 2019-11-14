How to download apps on your Chromebook through the Google Play Store

Devon Delfino
Konstantin Savusia/ShutterstockYou can download apps on your Chromebook from the Google Play Store.

If you want to truly customise your Chromebook, installing apps is a good way to start.

On the Google operating system, you will need to go through the Google Play Store to accomplish this task.

The Google Play Store offers a wide range of apps. But before you go ahead and download a ton of apps, be aware that, in general, the more apps you install, the less memory you will have available on your Chromebook.

With that in mind, here’s what you’ll need to do to install a new app onto your computer:

How to download apps on your Chromebook

The process is extremely simple when you know where to go:

1. Navigate to your app grid by clicking the circle in the bottom-left corner of your screen and then selecting the up-carrot (or you may be able to do a quick launch of the Play Store if it’s still pinned to your bottom toolbar, in that case, skip to step three.)

How to download apps on ChromebookDevon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can select the Google Play Store icon from your toolbar, if it’s there.

2. Select the Google Play Store.

How to download apps on ChromebookDevon Delfino/Business InsiderIf not in your toolbar, you can also select the Google Play Store Icon from your app grid.

3. Find the app you want to download by typing it in the search bar at the top.

4. Click “Install” on the app page.

How to download apps on ChromebookDevon Delfino/Business InsiderClick ‘Install.’

From there, just go back into your app grid and click the icon of the app to access it on your Chromebook.

