There are a lot of different Google products and services out there, each containing a lot of your original content and messages. While backing up all of this information might seem a bit overwhelming, there’s a quick and easy way to preserve it. Here’s how.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.