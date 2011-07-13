HOW TO: Download All The Pictures Tagged Of You On Facebook

Maybe you haven’t realised it, but tons of Facebook users are making their pictures private and never opening them up again.



What this often means is that pictures they’ve tagged of you get zipped away, your photo-memories gone forever.

PhotoGrabber is an old school application that pulls down as many pictures as it can from Facebook so you’ll have them for safekeeping.

We tried PhotoGrabber and it works incredibly well, but it still can’t suck down pictures from albums your friends have protected from third party apps.

In all, it grabbed 853/1542 pictures of us, which is still a whole lot. It’s definitely easier than going through and clicking “Download” on each one.

(via Lifehacker)

