HOW TO: Download All The Pictures Tagged Of You On Facebook

Maybe you haven’t realised it, but tons of Facebook users are making their pictures private and never opening them up again.
What this often means is that pictures they’ve tagged of you get zipped away, your photo-memories gone forever.
PhotoGrabber is an old school application that pulls down as many pictures as it can from Facebook so you’ll have them for safekeeping.
We tried PhotoGrabber and it works incredibly well, but it still can’t suck down pictures from albums your friends have protected from third party apps.
In all, it grabbed 853/1542 pictures of us, which is still a whole lot. It’s definitely easier than going through and clicking “Download” on each one.
To download the free app, navigate to http://code.google.com/p/photograbber/ and then click the Downloads tab. Pick Win for Windows and OSX for Mac
Once all the pictures finish downloading, they're organised neatly into folder based on who tagged you and what Facebook album the photo was in,
The whole process only takes a few minutes. Unfortunately, Photo Grabber only got half my pictures, but no app could do better because of privacy settings friends have enabled.
