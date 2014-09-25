How To Downgrade Your iPhone If It Got Ruined By The iOS 8 Update

Steven Tweedie The iPhone 6

Apple just pulled its recent iOS 8.0.1 software update after multiple users have reported problems with their phones. The issue appears to be affecting iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus owners the most, and some have reported that their phones have lost cell service after installing the update.

If you’ve already updated to iOS 8.0.1 and are experiencing problems, you can revert back to iOS 8 by following these steps, according to CNET:

You can download the final build of iOS 8 as an IPSW file, which CNET says is an official copy from Apple. There’s one version for the iPhone 6 and another for the iPhone 6 Plus. Once the file is downloaded, plug in your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus into your computer and open iTunes. Under “Backup Options,” select “This Computer” and “Backup Now.” This will back up all the content on your phone, including photos, messages, contacts, and more. You’ll need to restore this after you install the iOS 8 IPSW file on your phone. Once your phone is backed up, you’ll need to click the restore option. If you’re using a Windows computer, hold down the Shift key and press Restore. If you’re on a Mac, hold down the Alt key and press Restore. From there, you’ll be able to select the IPSW file for your phone and follow the prompts. Once the file is installed on your phone, it will completely wipe the device clean and revert it back to iOS 8. After that process is completed, select “Restore Backup” in iTunes to restore all the data you just backed up before installing the IPSW file.

However, this solution is likely too technical for most users. If you want to play it safe, wait for Apple to release yet another iOS 8 update and download it over WiFi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.