How to double the size of your burrito at Chipotle

Apartment List/Dylan Grosz A Chipotle customer found a surefire way to double the size of his burrito.

Chipotle is known for its massive servings of food.

But if you’re feeling extra hungry, there are a few surefire ways to get even bigger portions without paying any more money, according to one customer.

Dylan Grosz at Apartment List figured out how to double the size of his Chipotle burrito through some simple hacks that he tested on 35 burrito orders. He shared the hacks with Business Insider.

Here’s what Grosz recommends:

First, ask your server for a burrito bowl and a side of two tortillas. That will increase the size of your portions by 15%, according to Grosz.

Then, ask the server for half-and-half of everything — including half black beans and half pinto beans, as well as half white rice and half brown rice. You’ll end up with twice as much rice and beans.

Order half-and-half of two meats, as well, and you’ll get 54% more protein.

Also make sure to order fajita veggies and corn salsa — two free ingredients that will add weight to your burrito.

In the end, you’ll have almost twice as much food to roll in your own double-wrapped burrito if you follow Grosz’s tips, according to his calculations.

Grosz tested the hacks by using them to order the same burrito 35 times over the course of two weeks.

On average, the weight of those burritos was nearly 32 ounces, compared to his 17-ounce “control” burrito that contained white rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, and cheese.

Here’s the data Grosz collected during his burrito experimentation:

NOW WATCH: What Adderall is actually doing to your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.