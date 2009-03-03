How To Not Suck At Reality TV Product Placements

BET’s new reality series “Harlem Heights” — it’s like “The Hills” and “Laguna Beach,” but for the “young black elite” — sells product placements better than most anybody, reports Brian Stelter of the New York Times.



Here’s how:

Survey the cast ahead of time for common product needs. Then contact that product’s maker. Stelter reports that such a survey on the “Harlem Heights” set “found an opportunity to integrate allergy medicine into the story line.”

Find the right product for a scene. Don’t create a scene for a product. “If I was filming a scene at my house and I was getting ready, obviously I’m going to get out of the shower and put lotion on,” says cast member Brooke Crittendon. So BET dropped Johnson & Johnson skin cream Ambi into the scene.

Don’t hide the products on the set, but do place them “organically.” “We would come on the set with boxes and we would place things within the scenes, while trying to make it as organic as possible,” said producer Kurt Williamson.

Here’s how not do to it:



10 Embarrassing Product Placements from AlleyInsider on Vimeo.

