These Diagrams Reveal How To Do Business With People Around The World

Dealing with Russians is nothing like dealing with Chinese, and dealing with Germans is nothing like dealing with French.

Indeed, despite globalization, cultural habits and preferences aren’t going anywhere, and understanding them is critical to international partnerships.

British linguist Richard Lewis and his consulting firm have extensively analysed cultural interactions, as detailed in his book, “When Cultures Collide.” (You’ll find more good analysis in recent bestseller “The Culture Map” by Erin Meyer.)

We’ve published some of Lewis’ insights here and none more popular than a set of his communication charts. Now we’ve got permission to post many more in the series along with commentary from his book.

“A working knowledge of the basic traits of other cultures (as well as our own) will minimize unpleasant surprises (culture shock), give us insights in advance, and enable us to interact successfully with nationalities with whom we previously had difficulty,” Lewis writes.

Although cultural generalizations are controversial, Lewis insists it can be done fairly: “Determining national characteristics is treading a minefield of inaccurate assessment and surprising exception. There is, however, such a thing as a national norm.”

