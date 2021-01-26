How to do a voiceover on TikTok to help enhance or narrate your video

You can do voiceovers on TikTok to record your own voice on top of any video, with or without the original audio.

Recording voiceovers can help explain what’s going on in the video, or make it funnier.

To add a voiceover to your TikTok, record or upload a video and then tap “Voiceover.”

Have you ever taken a video and wished you could add a voiceover to explain what’s happening or add a joke? TikTok’s voiceover feature allows you to do just that.

How to do a voiceover on TikTok



1. Open the TikTok app (on iOS or Android) and log into your account if prompted.

2. Tap on the plus “+” sign icon to create a new TikTok.

3. Record a video or upload an existing one, as you would normally.

4. Once you’ve reached the video editing screen, tap the microphone icon labelled “Voiceover.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider To start a voiceover, tap ‘Voiceover’ on the video editing screen.

5. Tap or long-press the “Record” button to begin recording your voiceover. You can also remove the video’s original sound by tapping “Keep original sound” so that the check mark disappears.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the ‘Record’ button to record a voiceover, and choose whether you want to ‘Keep original sound.’

6. Once you’ve finished recording, review your voiceover by tapping the “Play” button on the video. If you’re satisfied with it, tap “Save.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Always check to make sure you’re happy with your work before saving your TikTok video.

7. Add any other effects you’d like to include, then tap “Next.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can continue to add more effects to your video, but you can’t play multiple voiceovers over one another without publishing the video and re-doing it.

8. Type a description for your video and choose its other settings as you normally would. Finally, tap “Post” to publish your video.

