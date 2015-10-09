How to draw the Snapchat rainbow filter on your face for Halloween

Snapchat users are loving the app’s goofy new “Lenses,” or filters that change the appearance of your face. The most beloved one so far seems to be the rainbow vomit option, which makes users’ eyes sparkle while a steady stream of Roy G. Biv erupts from their mouths.

Now, one enterprising beauty vlogger has figured out a way to recreate the effect with makeup.

Rachel Levin, the woman behind Rclbeauty101, created the tutorial, as well as two more, for a sad crying Lens and a monster Lens.

The video starts with Levin trying to activate the filter the way you would on Snapchat. Lenses appear when the user opens his or her mouth. But for Levin, nothing happens — a situation any Snapchat user will recognise, as the Lenses can be finicky.



Then, finally, voila!



She then shows viewers how to get the look step by step.



She even includes details like the sparkles that cover the rainbow on Snapchat, which most users probably wouldn’t notice.



She also includes two other tutorials, one for the cute crying Snapchat Lens…



… and one for a scary monster Lens.



Check out Levin’s video below to see all three.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

