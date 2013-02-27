US

Here's The Foolproof Way To Get Rid Of Errors On Your Credit Report

Mandi Woodruff, Daniel Goodman

Credit scores are one of the most important numbers in consumers’ lives, and yet, the credit reporting industry is even more flawed than we thought. 

A 2013 report by the Federal Trade Commission estimates one out of every five people has an inaccurate credit report. On a national scale, that translates to as many as 42 million mistakes. 

Spotting mistakes is the easy part. Getting them fixed is a whole other story. Here’s how to dispute credit errors on your report:
 

