How to disable the trackpad on your Mac computer in 2 different ways

Chesnot/Getty Images You can disable the trackpad on your Mac if you have a mouse connected, or by using Mouse Keys.

You can disable the trackpad on your Mac computer in two different ways.

If you have a mouse or wireless trackpad connected, you can check a box in your Accessibility settings that automatically disables the trackpad.

Even if you don’t, you can disable the trackpad on your Mac by turning on Mouse Keys and checking a different box in the same settings tab.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you find yourself regularly clicking on your Mac computer’s trackpad by accident, with the cursor jumping out of place and windows randomly closing, then you will be happy to know that you can disable the trackpad to avoid these frustrating instances.

And if you use a mouse, there’s really no reason to leave the trackpad on, especially if you use an external keyboard.

Here’s how to turn your trackpad off in both cases.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to disable the trackpad on your Mac computer



1. Click the Apple logo in the upper left corner and select System Preferences.

2. Select Accessibility – not the Trackpad option.

Steven John/Business Insider You cannot turn off the trackpad via the Trackpad or Mouse icons in System Preferences.

3. Now click on the Mouse & Trackpad option on the left menu. If you have a mouse or wireless trackpad connected, simply check the box on the bottom to disable your trackpad.

Steven John/Business Insider Check this option to disable your trackpad whenever a mouse is connected.

4. If you don’t have a mouse connected, but want to disable the trackpad anyway, check the box to “Enable Mouse Keys” and then click Options. Then check the box to “Ignore built-in trackpad when Mouse Keys is on” and hit OK.

Steven John/Business Insider Mouse Keys uses certain numbers and letters on your keyboard to control your mouse.

Mouse Keys is a function that lets certain numbers and letters on your keyboard – and the numeric keypad – control the movement of your cursor. If you also check the box to “Press the Option key five times to toggle Mouse Keys” you’ll be able to turn your trackpad on and off by tapping the Option key five times in a row.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.