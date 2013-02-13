How To Stop People From Seeing What You Listen To On Spotify

Spotify is a streaming music service that lets you listen to almost every song imaginable.



It’s also deeply integrated with Facebook – meaning you can see what songs your friends are listening to in real-time.

At the same time, though, your friends can see everything you’re listening to.

If you’re listening to songs that are just too embarrassing to share with your friends,

Watch the video to find out how you can disable Spotify sharing:



Produced by William Wei

