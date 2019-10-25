How to disable Siri on your Apple Watch in 3 simple steps, so you can stop activating it accidentally

Issei Kato/Reuters To turn off Siri on your Apple Watch, go to your Settings.

You can disable Siri on your Apple Watch by turning off all the ways to activate it.

By default, Siri is activated on your Apple Watch when you wake the watch and say “Hey Siri,” when you raise it close to your face, or when you press the Digital Crown.

If you find that you often accidentally start Siri by pressing the Digital Crown, you can specifically disable that feature and only access Siri with the other methods.

By incorporating Siri into the Apple Watch, Apple has placed a personal digital assistant on your wrist. It’s convenient for performing routine tasks hands-free, like starting a timer or searching online for information.

But if you find Siri gets in the way, or you have privacy concerns, you can disable Siri on your Apple Watch with a few taps.

How to disable Siri on an Apple Watch





1. On the Apple Watch, start the Settings app by pressing the Digital Crown and tapping the gear-shaped icon.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can control Siri from the Settings app.

2. Tap “Siri.”

3. On the Siri page, turn off all three methods of controlling Siri by swiping the buttons to the left: “Listen for ‘Hey Siri,'” “Raise to Speak,” and “Press Digital Crown.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Siri settings page is where you can enable or disable all the ways to access Siri.

Siri is now completely disabled on the Apple Watch.

If you want to turn Siri back on in a more limited way, you can choose which options to enable:

Listen for “Hey Siri.” Raise the watch to activate the display and say “Hey Siri.” You don’t have to raise the watch very high; you just need enough movement that the screen comes on.

Raise the watch to activate the display and say “Hey Siri.” You don’t have to raise the watch very high; you just need enough movement that the screen comes on. Raise to Speak. If enabled, Siri will listen for commands without the need to say “Hey Siri.” Instead, raise it close to your face and just issue a command. You can use this with or without “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” enabled.

If enabled, Siri will listen for commands without the need to say “Hey Siri.” Instead, raise it close to your face and just issue a command. You can use this with or without “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” enabled. Press Digital Crown. Press the Digital Crown to activate Siri. Many users find this the easiest mode to trigger by accident, so you might consider turning this off but leaving the other two on.

