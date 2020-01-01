How to disable Screen Recording on your iPhone in 4 simple steps

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock You can disable Screen Recording on iPhone through Screen Time.

You can easily disable Screen Recording by changing the settings on your iPhone.

You could otherwise remove the Screen Recording app from your Control Centre to prevent yourself from accidentally enabling the feature.

iPhoneScreen Recording allows you to screengrab videos or provides a hands-on demonstration for complex instructions and capture gameplay from your mobile games.

Screen Recording on the iPhone is one of the most useful features: It allows mobile gamers to record gameplay footage from their favourite games and enables users to make dynamic videos for their non-tech-savvy friends.

Of course, the function may not be appealing for everyone, and you could accidentally activate the feature if it’s in your Control Centre. Here’s how to remove the Screen Recording app from your Control Centre or disable the feature entirely on your iPhone.

How to remove Screen Recording from your Control Centre on an iPhone



1. Unlock your iPhone and tap on “Settings.”

2. In “Settings,” tap “Control Centre,” then on the next page, tap “Customise Controls.”

3. In “Customise Controls” tap on the “-” button located on the left side of “Screen Recording” to remove it from your iPhone Control Centre.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap the ‘-‘ to disable Screen Recording.

How to disable Screen Recording on an iPhone



1. Unlock your iPhone and tap on “Settings.”

2. In your “Settings,” tap on “Screen Time.” Once you are on the Screen Time panel, tap “Content & Privacy Restrictions.”

3. In “Content & Privacy Restrictions,” enable “Content & Privacy Restrictions,” then tap on “Content Restrictions.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Enable ‘Content Restrictions’ to continue disabling screen recording.

4. On the next page, scroll down to the section that reads “Game Centre” then tap “Screen Recording,” and tap “Don’t Allow,” and you will disable Screen Recording on your iPhone.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Tap ‘Don’t Allow’ to disable Screen Recording on your phone.

