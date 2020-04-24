How to disable Flipboard notifications through the news service app and your device's settings

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock You can disable Flipboard, the social news platform, directly from the app’s settings or through your phone’s general settings.

You can disable Flipboard notifications directly through the app or by going into your device’s settings.

To disable notifications through the Flipboard app, determine which categories you no longer want alerts for and turn off the appropriate push notification in the app’s settings menu.

If you want to disable Flipboard notifications through your device settings, you can opt to switch off all notifications or notifications for only “Sound” or “Badges” through your phone’s Settings app.

Flipboard can help organise your news sources, but these days, the news can get overwhelming. You may also want to browse Flipboard yourself without receiving a notification every time a new story is posted.

To disable notifications in the Flipboard app, you can access the settings menu in the app on your Apple or Android device. There you’ll find toggles to switch categories on or off. For example, you can turn off other sections but leave breaking news updates turned on.

Additionally, you can override the Flipboard app settings and turn off all notifications through your device’s settings app. Below you’ll find instructions for navigating an iPhone or iPad.

Here’s how you do it.

How to disable notifications in the Flipboard app

1. Open the Flipboard app.

2. Tap the “head” icon, the rightmost tab at the bottom of your app screen, to go to your profile.

3. Tap the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner to open your settings.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Disabling Flipboard notifications in the app starts with your account settings.

4. Scroll down and tap “Push Notifications.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Flipboard alerts are controlled by your push notification settings.

5. iPhone users should tap or swipe each switch to turn notification categories off. Android users will need to uncheck the boxes to the right of each notification category.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider As you disable Flipboard notifications on the iPhone, the toggles will change from green to grey.

How to disable notifications in your iPhone’s Settings app

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Notifications.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your Notification tab controls alert settings for all your iPhone apps, including Flipboard.

3. Scroll down and tap “Flipboard.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your apps are organised alphabetically in your iPhone’s Notifications tab.

4. Swipe the “Allow Notifications” toggle to turn off sounds and badges. You can also opt to disable only sound or badge notifications on this screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Notifications will be disabled when the toggle changes from green to grey and all of the alert options disappear.

How to disable notifications in your Android’s Settings app



1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Applications” or “Application Manager.”

3. Scroll down until you see the Flipboard app. Tap it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your applications menu lists all downloaded and pre-loaded apps on your device.

4. Uncheck the “Show Notifications” box.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Disabling Flipboard notifications on an Android is as easy as unchecking a box.

5. Select “OK” on the pop-up window.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A pop-up window will prompt you to confirm whether you want to disable all notifications from Flipboard.

