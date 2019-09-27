How to disable comments on your YouTube videos in 2 different ways

Dado Ruvic/Reuters It’s easy to disable comments on your own YouTube videos.

You can disable comments on your own YouTube video if you don’t want people to comment on it.

It’s easy to disable comments on YouTube by adjusting the settings for one of your videos in the beta or classic version of YouTubeStudio.

The comments section has a somewhat complicated reputation for creators, especially for those making videos on YouTube.

While it can be useful to get the unfiltered opinions of your YouTube viewers and possibly forge a closer connection with them, it can also open you up to quite a bit of negativity.

So it makes sense that there may be times when you want to turn off the feature entirely. Just keep in mind that the action itself can spark conversation.

If you decide that you don’t want to let people leave comments on your YouTube video, here’s how to turn off the feature, using either the classic or beta version of the creator studio:

How to disable comments on YouTube in YouTube Studio (beta)

1. Go to youtube.com and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Go to your account and click on the beta version of YouTube Studio.

3. Select “YouTube Studio (beta).”

4. In the left sidebar, select “Videos.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Videos on the left side tab.

5. Click on the name or thumbnail of the video you want to disable comments for.

6. Toggle over to the “Advanced” tab and scroll down to the “Comments and ratings” section.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Uncheck the option to allow comments.

7. Untick the “Allow comments” box to completely disable comments for that video.

8. In the top-right corner, click “Save.”

How to disable comments on YouTube in YouTube Studio Classic

1. Go into YouTube Studio (beta) via the profile picture dropdown menu in the top-right corner of the screen.

2. In the bottom-left corner of the screen, select “Creator Studio Classic.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Creator Studio Classic on the bottom left.

3. Select “Videos,” in the centre section of the screen, or “Video Manager” in the left sidebar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Video Manager or Videos.

4. Click on the name of the video you want to work with, or the thumbnail.

5. Under the preview of the video, toggle over to “Advanced settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Uncheck the box to disable comments.

6. Untick the box next to “Allow comments.”

7. Click “Save Changes” in the top-right corner of the screen.

