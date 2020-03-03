How to disable comments on Instagram on a post-by-post basis

Shutterstock/NARAPIROM It’s easy to disable comments on Instagram if you don’t want feedback from viewers.

You can disable comments on Instagram if you don’t want your followers or the general public to respond to your post.

You can only disable comments on Instagram on a post-by-post basis before posting it or after a post is live.

While allowing followers to comment on your Instagram posts can be a positive experience, there may be occasions in which you want to share something but don’t want feedback.

Maybe you’re posting something that could be controversial or sharing on a topic that’s difficult to discuss but feels important to open up about-whatever the reason, Instagram allows you to disable comments on your posts.

You can disable comments on Instagram posts either before you post or after a photo or video has gone live on your feed.

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to turn off comments across the board and you will have to disable them on a post-by-post basis, but this does offer greater flexibility since there may be occasions in which you do want your followers to be able to have their say.

Here’s how to disable comments on Instagram.

How to disable comments on Instagram for a post you’ve already shared

1. Tap open your Instagram app on your phone.

2. From your profile page, tap the photo you wish to disable comments on.

3. Tap the three dots on the upper right-hand corner of the photo to reveal a list of options.

4. Tap “Turn Off Commenting.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Tap ‘Turn Off Commenting.’

Comments will then be disabled and can be re-enabled at any time by following steps one and two, then tapping “Turn On Commenting.”

How to disable comments on Instagram for a post you’re about to share

1. Tap the photo or video you wish to share from your phone or tablet’s library, select any desired filters, then tap “Next.”

2. On the caption screen, scroll down and tap “Advanced settings” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Under the “Comments” header, toggle the “Turn off commenting” bar to on. You will know comments are disabled when the bar is blue.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Toggle on ‘Turn off commenting.’

4. Tap the back button at the top left-hand corner of the screen, then post your photo or video as normal by tapping “Share.”

