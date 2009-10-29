How To Disable Backspace As A Shortcut In Firefox

Every major Web browser has come to the conclusion that the backspace key (or delete, for Mac users) should work as a shortcut to the back button — sending you back to the previous page. ‘Backspace’ starts with ‘back’, after all… what’s not to like?



Unfortunately, that button is already in heavy use, as the main way users delete text that they enter into online forms. As long as your browser’s ‘focus’ is on a text field, backspace will delete normally. If you only think your browser is focused on the form, however, your attempt to delete text will instead navigate you back to the last page, and all the data you entered will be lost.

This used to happen to us about three times a day, wasting time and threatening our sanity. Not any more. If you are using Firefox, disabling this feature is incredibly simple. Here’s how, in four quick steps:

Step 1 >>>

Step #1 Type 'about:config' into the address bar of your browser, and hit enter/return. Note that 'about:config' is all you should type in. Do not start with 'http://', 'www.', or anything of the like. Step #2 Don't let them scare you off! Your warranty will be fine, as will your computer. You know exactly what you are doing, and you won't be touching anything else, so there is nothing to worry about. Step #3 You should be presented with a long list. Scroll down to 'browser.backspace_action'. Double-click on it. Step #4 A dialogue box will pop-up. Enter '2' into the editable field, then click 'OK'. And you're done! From now on, if you aren't focused on text to delete, the backspace key simply won't do anything, and you won't lose your work. Breathe easier.

