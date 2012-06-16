Here's How To Get Rid Of All Those Annoying Emails LinkedIn Sends You

Do LinkedIn emails make your day markedly worse?They did for us too, until we went through the settings page and figured out how to disable them all.

Locate settings

LinkedIn conveniently hides the Settings menu. Hover over your name on the top right corner of the home page to find it.

Go to settings

Click settings.

Go to email settings

Click on email preferences.

Select the types of messages you're willing to receive

It's the first option under the Emails category.

Disable InMail messages

They recommend that you take Introductions and InMail messages. We recommend only Introductions. You'll be less annoyed.

Un-consent to all opportunities

Uncheck all of the boxes under opportunities.

Uncheck them ALL

Keep going.

Save

Don't forget.

Make sure you've saved

This is what you'll see if you've saved.

Set the frequency of emails

It's the second option under the Emails tab.

Change the frequency of emails to never

Click each dropdown menu and change the setting to 'No Email.'

Do this for every option

Keep going.

Save!

Don't forget.

Turn off LinkedIn announcements

It's the first option under LinkedIn Communications.

Uncheck the box

Save!

You'll thank us later.

Turn off invitations to participate in research

... unless you like being a guinea pig.

Uncheck the box

Simple enough

Save

Last time, we promise.

Send feedback

Last step: click on 'Send us feedback' on the right.

Type this message

Then hit send.

All set! Your inbox is now LinkedIn-free.

