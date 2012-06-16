Here's How To Get Rid Of All Those Annoying Emails LinkedIn Sends You

Photo: Flickr/sophistechate
Do LinkedIn emails make your day markedly worse?They did for us too, until we went through the settings page and figured out how to disable them all.
LinkedIn conveniently hides the Settings menu. Hover over your name on the top right corner of the home page to find it.
It's the first option under the Emails category.
They recommend that you take Introductions and InMail messages. We recommend only Introductions. You'll be less annoyed.
Click each dropdown menu and change the setting to 'No Email.'
