How To Develop Breakthrough Ideas Within Your organisation [Interview]

The following is an interview with Kevin P. Coyne and Shawn T. Coyne, co-authors of Brainsteering: A Better Approach to Breakthrough Ideas.



HH: What is Brainsteering, and how does it differ from brainstorming?

KC: Both brainstorming and Brainsteering are designed to help you generate ideas, but the way they do it is virtually 180-degrees different. Brainstorming is an unfocused activity that takes people’s creative energy and scatters it in all directions, rarely producing breakthrough ideas. Meanwhile, Brainsteering takes people’s creative energy and steers it in a consistently productive direction by following two key principles.

First, by asking what we call the Right Questions, people are able to approach their ideation challenge from a different perspective than ever before. Second, by using what we call the Right Process, people are able to add just enough structure to the process to focus their efforts. Following these two principles has consistently helped people come up with ideas they could never previously have imagined.

HH: What is your definition of the Right Question, and how can asking it help propel your business forward?

SC: A Right Question is one that forces you to focus your thinking, and to look at your ideation problem from a different perspective than you’ve ever done before—and once you ask the Right Question, you’ll find that right answers begin to flow fairly quickly.

So, for example, instead of asking an overly-broad, same-old-perspective question like, “How can we increase profits?”—at which point the mind reels with possibilities, doesn’t know where to focus, and wears out quickly—ask yourself a more focused Right Question like, “What’s the biggest hassle customers face when using products/services in our category, and how could we eliminate that hassle (in ways that others haven’t done already)?”, or, “Where are customers using my product/service in unusual ways, or in unusually large quantities, and how could I get more customers to do so?”



HH: What are the criteria for recognising the Right Question?

KC: A Right Question meets four criteria. First, as Shawn said, it forces you to look at your ideation problem from a different perspective than you have in the past – because if you always look at a problem from the same perspective, it becomes exponentially harder over time to think up new, high quality ideas.

Second, it focuses your thinking by placing certain limits on the conceptual space you must explore – because when people are told, “there are absolutely no constraints – just think outside the box!” their minds struggle to focus, and research shows they actually come up with fewer good ideas.

Third, although a Right Question creates certain boundaries, it doesn’t set those boundaries so tight that there could only be one answer – if the question is so narrow that there’s only one obvious and dominant answer, it won’t work.

Finally, a Right Question just plain succeeds – it’s one that, when you ask it, immediately makes you and others think of multiple, intriguing possibilities. When you find those kinds of questions, write them down and remember them for future use in other situations!