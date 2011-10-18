How To Be The Greatest There Ever Was – Like Michael Jordan Or The TechCrunch Writer Who Is Not Arrington

MJ, or MG?

Like Steve Jobs, M.G. Siegler has changed the world forever for the good.He has, in his own words, “destroyed tech blogging and redefined it.”



The tragedy is that he is planning to quit writing for TechCrunch (so much) in order to become a VC.

The saving grace is that M.G. has written a couple posts on his personal blog, ParisLemon.com, explaining how he did it.

These posts should be REQUIRED READING for any young, aspiring blogger out there – or at least, any blogger hoping to impact on the greater world as we know it the way MG has.

MG makes two main points.

In his first post, he says the best way to “just win” at blogging is to make it a game.

He writes:

“There are several ways to play this game. And there are different standards of winning. At first, when I was a no-name blogger writing on my own, my goal was simply to get recognised.

When I achieved that, my goal had to switch.

So it became writing the best headlines. Then it became being more prolific than anyone else. Then it was getting to the top of Google News. Then it was owning certain areas of coverage (location, etc). Then it was writing long “thought” pieces while retaining readership.”

Reading this advice, you may wonder: What happens when you keep beating the games you set out for yourself.

M.G. says he has experience with this problem, and he addresses it.

He writes: “The game had to keep changing because I kept winning and had to level up.”

Towards the end, it was becoming difficult to find a game that could motivate me. I started to delve into highly specialised ones. Getting the most comments without using what I consider to be cheap tricks to bring in traffic — SEO, Google keyword plays, this kind of shit, etc. Writing a story with a tiny bit of information I knew to be poorly worded to catch other lazy bloggers lifting content without attribution. Those kinds of things.”

In a second post, MG says that succeeding in blogging is “all about the drive.”

“The only way you can affect change as a writer is by achieving greatness; by becoming the best at your profession. And you can’t do that without that drive. You need something pushing you to get to a place where you’re in the position to do something fantastic. You need something pushing you to go beyond where your peers can go.”

“Would Michael Jordan have been the greatest basketball player ever if he didn’t have that drive?”

Would MG Siegler have been the greatest blogger ever if he didn’t have that drive?

Thank God, we never had to find out.

Photo: Brian Caldwell

Go to ParisLemon.com and learn all you can from MG >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.