How To Design A Logo From Scratch

Designing a logo is like cooking a plate of food. Many ingredients come together and with testing you can end up with something really tasty. Good logos are unique but simple in form, practical but interesting. Good logos create emotions and associations for customers.
Here are the steps to design a logo >>
Show it to potential customers and ask them if they understand the logo concept, if the logo creates emotion, and if the logo is aesthetically pleasing.
Here are some other examples of designers and their logo creation process.
- How Starbucks changed its logo
- Corporate Identity for Directed Edge
- Logo design process for Vero
- Logo design process for UKE
