How to delete YouTube comments you've left on videos, on desktop and mobile

If you want to delete a YouTube comment you left on a video, you just need to find the comment and make a few clicks.

The process for deleting YouTube comments is the same whether you use a computer or a mobile device – you just need to be logged into the Google or YouTube account you used to leave the comment.

The YouTube comment section is often as popular as the actual video on which people are commenting. YouTube comments give you the chance to share a thought or memory, debate a topic, decry an opinion, or support someone else’s stance.

YouTube comment sections can be home to hilarious anecdotes or brutal vitriol, but either way, they’re never boring.

If you’ve left a YouTube comment that you now want to remove, you can always delete it.

Removing YouTube comments only takes a few seconds whether you’re on a computer or on mobile, so don’t throw up your hands and leave that pesky comment out there for all to see.

How to delete YouTube comments



1. Log into your YouTube account and go to the video with the comment you want to delete.

2. Tap or click on the three vertical dots to the right of your comment.

3. Click “Delete.”

Steven John/Business Insider If you regret a comment you made on a video, you can delete it with two clicks.

A text box will appear reading “Comment Deleted” to confirm that your comment has been removed.

Steven John/Business Insider A small pop-up will appear once you’ve deleted your comment.

