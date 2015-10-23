Here's how to delete your TalkTalk account after its catastrophic hack

TalkTalk has announced its third cyber attack in 12 months, and this time as many as 4 million customers’ details may have been stolen. This includes names, addresses, emails, and even credit card details.

The company’s stock has plummeted on the news — down 8% on Friday morning.

TalkTalk has also admitted that it failed to fully encrypt customers’ data — a basic security practice that could have kept details safe. If you’re a TalkTalk customer looking to switch to another broadband provider in light of the news, it’s incredibly easy. Here’s how:

Switching providers

Switching to another broadband provider is relatively simple, and doesn’t even require talking directly to TalkTalk.

Call up another company, give it your postcode, and it will tell you whether there will be any significant new installation required. It will then give you an appointment for an engineer to come round, and that’s that.

The new provider handles all of the switching, a Virgin Media salesperson told me, cancelling your old account with TalkTalk for you.

Here are the sales numbers for various broadband providers (availability sometimes varies by area):

BT: 0800 731 9529

EE: 0800 079 5119

Sky: 08442 411 653

Tesco Broadband: 0345 30 400 30

Virgin Media: 0800 064 38 39

Vodafone: 08080 408 408

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, MoneySuperMarket compares the various broadband deals out there.

The nuclear option

Alternatively, you can go straight to TalkTalk and cancel through the company. This does mean that you won’t have an internet connection as a result, unless you also talk to a new provider separately. A salesperson told me that you need to call the company up and ask to cancel, and an engineer will come round to disconnect you.

Here’s TalkTalk’s number:

0800 049 7802

Good luck!

