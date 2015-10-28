How to delete all of the search data Facebook keeps on you

Facebook keeps track of your every move on its platform.

Whether you’ve “Liked” a photo or commented on a post, rest assured the social giant is keeping tabs. (You can easily view your history of these kinds of interactions on your account’s Activity Log.)

But Facebook isn’t just taking note of when you interact with a page or post. The social giant also keeps track of your more passive behaviour, specifically your search habits.

Facebook, like Google, keeps a record of every single search you perform on its platform.

In other words, every time you’ve typed your ex’s name into the Facebook search bar, there’s a record of the time and date that search was performed.

This is basically stored for the same reason Google keeps track of searches — it essentially makes it easier for you to find the information again. So if you search “Tech Insider” once, the next time you type “T” in the search field it will recommend it as suggested page to visit.

The privacy setting for Facebook’s search history is set by default so that only you can view your browsing activity. However, if you’re like most people, you probably stay logged into your Facebook account on both your phone and your computer. Meaning, if someone can get a hold of your device, they can easily view all of your creeping sessions.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way to access your search history to make some edits or to completely delete your activity.

First, click on the Facebook search bar. A list of your recent searches will appear as well as the option to edit your search history. Select “edit.”

Once your Search history page appears, you can select specific searches to erase by clicking the circle icon next to that specific search. Or you can opt to erase everything by selecting “Clear Searches” in the top right-hand corner of the page.

