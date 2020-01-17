How to delete your Yelp account on a computer in 3 simple steps

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock You can easily delete your Yelp account if you no longer need it.

You can easily delete a Yelp account using Yelp’s website in a web browser.

When you delete your Yelp account, any content, including reviews, photos, or tips you’ve shared on the platform will be removed.

Yelp is one of the most popular online review forums due to the platform’s comprehensive coverage of businesses.

While many would find the app very useful, there are times when you need to delete your Yelp account for certain reasons.

Keep in mind, though, that if you decide to close your personal Yelp account, you will lose everything associated with the account, including your Yelp Elite membership and any reviews, photos, bookmarks and tips. All the content published through your account will be permanently removed from the website.

That said, it’s easy to delete a Yelp account. Here’s how to do it.

How to delete your Yelp account on a computer

1. Open up a web browser on your Mac or PC and log in to your Yelp account.

2. After you log into your Yelp account, head to the Yelp Account Closure page to send in a request to terminate your Yelp account.

3. On the Yelp Account Closure page, type in a message of explanation (or even just one character) in the text box and hit “Send.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Type a message in the text box and hit ‘Send’ to process your request to delete your Yelp account.

Once you hit “Send,” Yelp will send you a confirmation email to the email address associated with your Yelp account. If you signed up for a Yelp account using your Facebook or Google Account, Yelp will send an email confirmation to the email address affiliated with your Facebook or Google account.

