You can't delete your Venmo history, but you can make all past and future transactions private — here's how to do it

You can’t delete your Venmo history, but you can make all of your transactions private.

When you make your past transactions private, only the recipient and sender will be able to view it, effectively hiding it from the rest of your friends.

You can also make individual past transactions private, or set all of your future Venmo activity on private in the app.

The Venmo app is a great, easy way to transfer money between people without having to hand out cash or write checks.

It has made shared payments like splitting bills easier for everyone, and it seems rare to run into somebody who doesn’t have it.

Venmo also has a sort of social media aspect, where you can add friends and see who’s paid who for what.

This can be fun, but if you’re a more private person and would rather that information not be on display, there is a way to make it so that nobody else (beyond the sender and recipient) can see any of your past transactions.

Here’s how to do it.

You can’t delete your Venmo history, but you can make it private



1. Open the Venmo app on your iPhone or Android.

2.Tap the icon in the top left corner that looks like three bars.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the icon in the top left corner.

3.In the side menu that appears, tap Settings, the second option from the bottom.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Settings.

4. In the settings menu, tap Privacy, the option with a picture of a lock next to it, third from the top.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Privacy.

5. In the Privacy menu, tap Past Transactions, the first item under the “More” section at the bottom of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Past Transactions.

6. In the Past Transactions menu, tap Change All to Private. Tap the same thing again when the confirmation box pops up at the bottom of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Change All to Private.

How to make all future Venmo activity private



If you would also like to make all future Venmo transactions private, follow these additional steps.

1. Return to the Privacy menu.

2. Under Default Privacy Setting, tap the third option, Private.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Private.

3. A confirmation box will pop up. Tap Change Anyway.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap Change Anyway.

You can also hide specific Venmo transactions by going to the individual transaction and choosing to make it private.

