DAMAGE CONTROL: Apple Created A Website Just To Let People Delete That U2 Album From iTunes

Apple has put up a new website that allows iTunes users to delete the U2 album it gave away for free from their music library.

The website provides step by step instructions for taking the U2 album “Songs of Innocence” out of your iTunes account. Apple’s tutorial page provides a link to a separate website where you can click “Remove Album” to confirm that you’d like the U2 album deleted from your library. Here’s what the website looks like:

After clicking that link, you’ll be asked to sign in with your Apple ID and password. A confirmation should then appear to let you know that the album as been removed from your iTunes account.

At its press event on Sept. 9, Apple announced that all iTunes users would get U2’s newest album for free. The New York Times reported that the company spent more than $US100 million on a marketing campaign for the band.

Apple also reportedly paid U2 and Universal an unspecified fee as a blanket royalty.

Following Apple’s event, some iTunes users complained about the sudden addition to their music library.

Users who opted to have new purchases automatically sync to their phone saw the album appear on their iPhones immediately after Apple’s keynote.

Those who haven’t opted for that feature still saw the album displayed as an “iTunes in the Cloud” purchase, which means it will still be shown as part of your music library.

