How to delete your Tinder account when you’re done using the dating app, or hide your account temporarily

To delete your Tinder account, tap on Delete My Account in the app’s settings.

If you delete your account, your Tinder profile will be deleted along with any matches and chats you’ve made.

You can also hide your profile from the app’s Discovery section so users will no longer see your profile.

If you’ve tried your hand at online dating, you’ve almost certainly used Tinder, the app that popularized the idea of swiping right or left to indicate whether or not you’re interested in someone.

While you might use Tinder for a while, most people generally don’t want to rely on the app forever. Eventually, you’ll probably find a match, enter a relationship, and no longer want to get likes and messages from other people.

If you’re ready to stop using Tinder, there are two ways to put your dating profile on ice: You can temporarily hide your profile from the app’s Discovery section, or permanently delete your account.

How to hide your Tinder account temporarily

It’s easy to hide your account from Tinder’s Discovery section to keep potential matches from seeing your profile. This way, your account will stay active in case you want to reactivate it again at some point in the future.

1. Start the Tinder app and tap your profile icon at the top left on iOS, bottom right on Android.

2. On your profile page, tap Settings.

3. In the Discovery section, turn Show me on Tinder off by swiping the button to the left.

Turn off Show me on Tinder to temporarily remove yourself from the Tinder dating pool. Dave Johnson

Even after you disable discovery, you might continue to get some messages – your profile will remain visible to anyone who has already matched with you.

How to delete your Tinder account

If you are certain you won’t want to use your account or chat with any matches you have made within the Tinder app, you can permanently delete your account, which will also remove all matches and chats you’ve stored in the app.

1. Start the Tinder app and tap your profile icon at the top left on iOS, bottom right on Android.

2. On your profile page, tap Settings.

3. At the very bottom of the page, tap Delete Account.

You can find the option to delete your entire Tinder account at the very bottom of the Settings page. Dave Johnson

4. On the Pause My Account page, you’ll be given an option to pause, rather than delete, your account. Tap Delete My Account.

5. Confirm you want to delete the account one more time. Tinder will also ask you why you are deleting your account, which you can answer or skip.

Quick tip: You should be aware that deleting your account does not automatically cancel your subscription. If you are currently subscribed to one of Tinder’s premium plans, go to where you subscribed to a Tinder plan (through your Apple ID or the Google Play Store, for instance) to cancel your subscription.



