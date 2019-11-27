How to delete your TikTok account permanently using the app

Reuters If you choose to delete your TikTok account, note that it is permanent.

You can delete your TikTok account fairly quickly and easily via the settings in the app.

Deleting your account is permanent and will cut you off from any of your in-app purchases, so make sure it’s the right decision for you before going forward.

Here’s how to delete your TikTok account.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you aren’t into TikTok anymore or you want to delete your account for another reason, you can get it done quite quickly and easily via the app through your account settings.

But before you get started, be aware that you will not be able to recover your account once you’ve deleted it, which means you won’t be able to access your videos or purchases made through the app. However, shared information like chats with other users may still be accessible to the other users involved in those conversations.

Assuming you’re ok with all of that, here’s how to delete your TikTok account.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete your TikTok account

1. Open your TikTok app on your iPhone or Android device and log into your account, if needed.

2. Toggle over to the “Me” section.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the ‘Me’ icon in the lower-right corner of your screen.

3. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

4. Select “Manage my account.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Manage my account.’

5. Tap “Delete account” at the bottom of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Delete account’ at the bottom of the screen.

6. Follow the on-screen prompts to continue and confirm your choice to delete.

You may have to go through a verification process after tapping “Delete account” at the bottom of the “Manage my account” page, if for example, you used your Google account to create your TikTok account.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.