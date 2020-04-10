How to delete your Strava fitness account on a computer in 5 simple steps

- It’s easy to delete your Strava account if you no longer use the fitness platform.
- After you delete your Strava account, you can request your data archive, so all the information amassed about your fitness progress won’t disappear.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A little less than two years ago, I ran a 40k over the Swiss border and down into the French mountain town of Chamonix. It was not easy. In preparing for the race, one of the tools I used was Strava, an app that can help runners, cyclists, or rowers track their progress in their preferred sport, set goals and plan routes.
After the alpine adventure, I realised I had completely stopped using the platform, though, so I got rid of it. While Strava is inarguably useful for many a sportsperson, if you don’t use it, get rid of it because you don’t want to compromise your personal info, not to mention your whereabouts and movement.
It’s easy to delete your Strava account. Here’s how.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US469.99 at Walmart)
How to delete Strava account
1. Go to Strava.com and log into your account.
2. Click on your profile image at the top right corner and click “Settings” from the dropdown menu.
3. Click “My Account” and click the orange box that says “Get Started” under “Download or Delete Your Account.”
4. Request your data archive (if you wish) and then check the box about your archive and hit “Request Account Deletion.”
5. Go to your email and find the deletion confirmation email, and hit the link within, then confirm your choice on the site that loads.
And finally, with that, your Strava account is deleted.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to reset a Fitbit One to troubleshoot it, or wipe its data for a new user
-
How to change your Fitbit Charge 2 band for different looks, whether you’re going to work, a social event, or the gym
-
How to restart your Fitbit Alta in 3 simple steps to fix issues with the device
-
How to use the ECG app on your Apple Watch to monitor your heart rate and detect irregularities
-
How to change the calorie goals on your Apple Watch, for daily goals and specific workouts
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.