How to delete the Steam gaming application on your Mac, and make sure it doesn't leave any data behind

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Deleting Steam on your Mac only takes a few minutes.

Whether you’re taking a break from Steam to avoid distractions, or are just taking it off your hard drive to save space, deleting Steam on your Mac is easy.

Here’s to remove Steam from your Mac computer.

How to delete Steam on a Mac



Before anything, if Steam is open, close it completely. Not doing this can cause strange behaviour that might affect performance, or damage the computer itself.

1. Toss your Steam app into the trash. This won’t remove anything on its own, but it’s a good first step. You can do this by dragging the icon from your Applications folder to the Trash icon, or by right-clicking the icon and selecting “Move to Trash.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider First delete the Steam icon by sending it to the Trash.

2. While in the Applications folder, press Command + Shift + G. This will open a pop-up that asks you what folder you want to open. Enter “~/Library/Application Support” (without the quotes) and click “Go.”

William Antonelli/Business Insider Navigate to the ‘Application Support’ menu.

3. In the new folder that opens, find the “Steam” folder and move it to the Trash.

At this point, dragging this folder as well as the Steam application to the Trash will delete all of your Steam data.

If you’d like to save your game data, in case you decide to reinstall Steam in the future, delete all of the files in the “Steam” folder except for the SteamApps sub-folder.

Keep it there on your local hard drive, or copy it to an external drive, and move it back when you’re ready to reinstall Steam.

Either way, you’ve now successfully deleted Steam on your Mac.

