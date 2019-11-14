How to delete your Steam account permanently, which will erase all of your games and account information

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock To delete your Steam account, you’ll need to confirm your identity.

You can delete your Steam account right from your browser by going to your account settings.

Deleting your Steam account will make almost every Steam game unplayable.

You’ll also lose any money in your SteamWallet, along with all of the information on your profile.

There’s any number of reasons why you might want to delete your Steam account. Maybe you find your game collection distracting, and want to move on from it. Or maybe you’re just trying to get rid of accounts that have your personal information.

Regardless of the circumstances, there is a way for you to delete your Steam account. Do keep in mind, however, that once you delete your Steam account, there’s no turning back.

So, if you have any games you may have purchased throughout your Steam account’s lifespan, there’ll be no way to recover them. Any game that requires a Steam account to play – and that’s most of them – will be unplayable, even if you’ve already installed it. And all of the money in your Steam Wallet – which is non-transferable – will be erased as well.

Be sure to consider all your options before deciding to delete your Steam account.

How to delete a Steam account



1. Launch your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC and navigate to https://store.steampowered.com/account/.

2. Scroll down until you see “Delete my Steam account.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider ‘Delete my Steam account’ is located in small lettering below the ‘Family Settings.’

3. After you click “Delete my Steam account,” a new page will open up. Click “Proceed to account deletion” to continue with the process.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider A slew of information will also be presented, including a series of FAQs to help you learn more about what’s at stake before you proceed with terminating your Steam account.

4. The next window that pops up should be “Submit Account Deletion Request.” Fill out all the required information. This is so Valve can verify that you’re actually the owner of the account, and not a hacker deleting it maliciously.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider When terminating your Steam account, a member from Steam will evaluate your request and will contact you to resume the process of deleting your account.

5. Once you fill out all of the required information, click “Send.”

After you submit your account deletion request, a member from Steam Support will contact you in regards to the next steps in the process to delete your Steam account.

Once your deletion request is accepted, your account will remain active (but unable to make purchases) for 30 days, in case you change your mind. On the 30th day, you’ll receive an email letting you know that the account will be deleted soon.

On the 31st day, your account will be permanently terminated.

