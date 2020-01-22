How to delete stations on Pandora using your computer or mobile device

Shutterstock You can easily delete music stations on Pandora directly from your iPhone or Android, or a computer.

Pandora is a music streaming service that allows users to create and access playlists based on a preferred artist or song. Pandora will then match and play similar songs and music styles on that station.

Users can rate songs with a thumbs up or a thumbs down, and they can customise stations with an option to add variety. A user can add a station to their library for easy listening access whenever they log into their account, and similarly, they can delete a station at any time.

Here’s how to delete stations on Pandora.

How to delete stations on Pandora using a computer

1. Go to Pandora.com on your PC or Mac computer and log in to your account.

2. Click “My Collection” at the top of the screen.

3. Hover over the station that you want to delete and click the “More” button, which is represented by three dots.

4. Select “Remove from your collection.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘Remove from your collection’ to delete the station.

How to delete stations on Pandora using a mobile device

1. Open the Pandora app on your iPhone or Android device and log in to your account.

2. Select the station that you want to delete. Tap the “i” icon to open the “information” menu.

3. Select “Edit.”

4. Select “Delete station.” If you’ve added music variety or liked a number of songs on your station, you may have to scroll down to see the “Delete station” button.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap ‘Delete station.’

