How to delete songs from Apple Music on desktop or mobile

You can easily delete songs from Apple Music on your Apple device if you no longer want them in your library.

Removing a song from your iPhone will not automatically remove it from your Apple Music library on your other Apple devices.

You can always redownload the songs should you change your mind in the future.

Maybe you downloaded LFO’s “Summer Girls” in a misguided bout of nostalgia. Maybe you’re tired of U2’s “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)” turning on every time your phone syncs with your car.

Whatever the reason, luckily, you can easily delete songs from Apple Music in three simple steps on your iPhone,iPad, or Mac.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete songs from Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad



1. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and locate the song or album you wish to delete.

2. Tap and hold the cover or title of the song or album until a menu pops up.

3. Tap either “Remove” or “Remove Download” to simply remove the local download, or “Delete from Library” to delete it.

Steven John/Business Insider You have the option of removing songs from your iPhone without deleting them out of your Apple Music library.

4. Tap “Delete Song” or “Delete Album” to confirm.

How to delete songs from Apple Music on a Mac



1. Open the Apple Music app on your Mac and hover your cursor over the song or album that you’d like to delete.

2. Click the three horizontal dots to open the More menu.

3. Click “Remove” or “Remove Download,” or “Delete from Library” and confirm it.

