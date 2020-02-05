How to delete a Skype conversation on a computer or mobile device

Castleski/Shutterstock You can delete a Skype conversation in a few quick steps.

It’s easy to delete a Skype conversation on your computer or mobile device.

Skype stores every text conversation you have on the platform, making it easy to refer back to chats to recall a funny anecdote, note an address or reconfirm plans, or to fact check the other party.

Deleting a Skype conversation only removes it from your Skype account; the other person may still have a record of the chat.

Skype saves every chat-based conversation you have on the platform, which is great for remembering that joke your buddy made, checking notes your classmate shared, or as you dwell on the answers a potential hire gave during the interview process.

However, that backlog of saved chats can also take up unnecessary space, so clearing it out can speed up the platform.

While you can easily delete Skype conversations, the other person in the chat may still have a record of the conversation. Here’s how to delete Skype conversations on your computer or mobile device.

How to delete a Skype conversation on a computer



1. Open Skype on your Mac or PC and find the conversation you wish to delete by searching through the list on the left of the screen.

2. Right click on the conversation in your chat list.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Right click to delete the conversation.

3. Select “Delete Conversation” and then click “Delete” on the popup to confirm.

How to delete a Skype conversation on a mobile device



1. Open the app on your iPhone or Android and tap on “Chats” at the bottom of your home screen.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Tap ‘Chats’ at the bottom of the screen.

2. Find the conversation to be deleted and tap and hold on it.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Press hold to the conversation you want to delete.

3. Tap “Delete conversation” on the popup menu, then hit “Delete” to confirm.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Confirm to delete conversation.

