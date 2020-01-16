How to delete your Skype contacts on a computer or mobile device

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images It only takes a few clicks or taps to delete a Skype contact.

To delete Skype contacts, you simply need to open a contact’s Skype profile and click or tap a button.

Removing a Skype contact will take their name out of your contacts list.

The method for deleting a Skype contact is about the same on the desktop Skype app and the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

You may find you no longer need certain Skype contacts saved to your account – especially after a one-time interview or quick call.

To delete a contact, you’ll have to first view the person’s profile details in the “Contacts” section of your Skype app. At the bottom of their profile, you’ll find the “Remove from contact list” option.

The process looks about the same whether you choose to do so on your mobile device, or from your desktop computer.

Here’s how to do both.

How to delete Skype contacts on the mobile app



1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap on the “Contacts” tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Press and hold down on the name of the contact you want to delete. Don’t just quickly tap, as this will just open a chat with that person.

4. Pressing and holding your finger down on their name will open a pop-up menu. Tap “View profile.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open their profile.

5. Scroll down to the bottom of the profile page and tap “Remove from contact list.” This should be the second-to-last option.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can also block the contact, which will also remove them from your contacts list.

6. This will open a second pop-up asking if you really want to delete the contact. Tap “Remove” to complete the process.

How to delete Skype contacts on the desktop app



1. Open the Skype app on your computer.

2. Tap on the “Contacts” tab in the upper left hand corner of the screen.

3. Right-click on the contact you want to delete.

4. Select “View profile” from the menu that appears.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Right-click to open their profile.

5. Scroll down to the bottom of the profile page and click “Remove from contact list.” This should be the second-to-last option.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Again, select ‘Remove from contact list’ to delete them.

6. This will open a second pop-up asking if you really want to delete the contact. Click “Remove” to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Confirm that you want to remove the contact.

