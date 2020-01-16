How to delete your Skype contacts on a computer or mobile device

Marissa Perino
Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesIt only takes a few clicks or taps to delete a Skype contact.

You may find you no longer need certain Skype contacts saved to your account – especially after a one-time interview or quick call.

To delete a contact, you’ll have to first view the person’s profile details in the “Contacts” section of your Skype app. At the bottom of their profile, you’ll find the “Remove from contact list” option.

The process looks about the same whether you choose to do so on your mobile device, or from your desktop computer.

Here’s how to do both.

How to delete Skype contacts on the mobile app

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap on the “Contacts” tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Press and hold down on the name of the contact you want to delete. Don’t just quickly tap, as this will just open a chat with that person.

4. Pressing and holding your finger down on their name will open a pop-up menu. Tap “View profile.”

Image2 deleteMarissa Perino/Business InsiderOpen their profile.

5. Scroll down to the bottom of the profile page and tap “Remove from contact list.” This should be the second-to-last option.

Image3 deleteMarissa Perino/Business InsiderYou can also block the contact, which will also remove them from your contacts list.

6. This will open a second pop-up asking if you really want to delete the contact. Tap “Remove” to complete the process.

How to delete Skype contacts on the desktop app

1. Open the Skype app on your computer.

2. Tap on the “Contacts” tab in the upper left hand corner of the screen.

3. Right-click on the contact you want to delete.

4. Select “View profile” from the menu that appears.

Image6 deleteMarissa Perino/Business InsiderRight-click to open their profile.

5. Scroll down to the bottom of the profile page and click “Remove from contact list.” This should be the second-to-last option.

Image7 deleteMarissa Perino/Business InsiderAgain, select ‘Remove from contact list’ to delete them.

6. This will open a second pop-up asking if you really want to delete the contact. Click “Remove” to complete the process.

Image8 deleteMarissa Perino/Business InsiderConfirm that you want to remove the contact.
