How to delete a Reddit post you've written on a computer or mobile device

SOPA Images/Getty Images You can delete a Reddit post on mobile or on a computer in a few simple steps.

You can delete a Reddit post that you aren’t proud of or that is simply irrelevant now by heading to your profile settings.

You can delete posts using both the Reddit website and the mobile app, but the process will slightly vary for each.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Perhaps your Reddit post in /r/neoliberal is getting downvoted en masse by the foot soldiers of the /r/swoletariat community.

Perhaps you realised your post unintentionally violated a subreddit’s rules and you want to avoid getting perma-banned.

Perhaps you simply “posted cringe,” to put it in Generation Z-speak.

Whatever the reason, no one is perfect, and neither are your Reddit posts.

If you decide it’s prudent to purge one of your Reddit musings from the web, here’s how, on both the mobile and desktop platforms.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete a Reddit post using a computer

1. Open Reddit in your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC, and sign in by clicking “Log in” in the top-right corner.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Signing into Reddit, on Mozilla’s Firefox browser.

2. An icon will be in the top-right corner that you may or may not have customised. Click the arrow next to the icon for a dropdown menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click the small arrow.

3. Select “My Profile,” and from the options at the top select “Posts.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider The ‘My Profile’ page, where your posts and comments will be sorted by most recent.

4. All your posts will be listed, sorted by most recent. Find the post you want to delete. Then, find the ellipses icon, next to “Edit Post.”

5. Click it, and select “Delete.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Your post history, automatically sorted by most recent to oldest.

6. A pop-up will warn you that deleting a post can’t be undone. Click “Delete Post” to finalise.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Be cautious about posts you want to delete — they can’t be resurrected once they’re gone.

How to delete a Reddit post using a mobile device

1. Open the Reddit app on your iPhone or Android. If you haven’t downloaded it already, you can find it as “Reddit” in your device’s app store.

2. Tap your profile icon to log in, if you haven’t already.

3. Navigate to “My profile” by tapping your user icon in the top-left corner, and then tap “My profile” under your username.

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you haven’t yet customised your avatar, you’ll see Reddit’s iconic laughing robot as a placeholder.

4. You’ll automatically be taken to your posts. Scroll to the post you’d like to delete.

5. Tap the ellipses, or “…” symbol on the right side, just above the post’s title.

6. Click “Delete post,” indicated by the trashcan icon, and click “Delete” when you’re prompted by Reddit.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Other than minor aesthetic differences, the Reddit for iPhone and Android apps are almost identical in how you use them.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.