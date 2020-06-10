How to delete your Reddit posting and commenting history in 2 ways

Gil C/Shutterstock It’s easy to delete your Reddit history.

To delete your Reddit history, you can head to the “Overview” section of your profile and delete posts one-by-one.

You can also delete your entire Reddit history at once using the “Nuke Reddit History” extension for Google Chrome.

Deleting your Reddit history involves deleting your posts and comments, so no one else will be able to see them.

Reddit is built around posting and commenting. That’s how you start conversations, make your voice heard, and even earn Karma – Reddit’s version of virtual clout.

However, as time goes on, you may regret a post or comment you make. When this happens, you could delete your entire account so your username won’t appear anymore – but your posts will still be there.

To really delete your Reddit history, you’ll need to delete the posts and comments themselves. Luckily, this is easy to do in two ways from your computer.

Note, though, that if what you actually want to do is delete the history of what Reddit pages you’ve visited, you’re better off clearing your browser history.

How to delete your Reddit history via the “My Profile” page



1. Log into your account on Reddit.com and click your username in the top-right corner, and then select “My Profile.”

2. This will bring you to the “Overview” section of your profile, where each post and comment you’ve made will be listed. Find the post or comment you want to delete and click the ellipsis icon (“…”) below it, and then select “Delete.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider This option will appear on both posts and comments.

3. A pop-up will warn you that deleting a post can’t be undone. Click “Delete Post” to confirm your choice.

4. Repeat this for any comment or post you want to delete.

How to delete your entire Reddit history at once using an extension



1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC and head to this page, where you can install the Nuke Reddit History extension.

2. Click “Add to Chrome” in the top-right.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also search for the extension in the Chrome Web Store.

3. Once the extension is downloaded, click its newly-added orange icon in your Chrome toolbar and select “Overwrite & Delete All My Comments,” and/or “Delete All My Posts.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll have two options.

If you have multiple Reddit accounts, the extension will automatically take effect on whichever account is currently logged in.

You won’t have any chance to confirm your choice, so be sure before clicking an option.

