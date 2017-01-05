These popular devices keep a recording of everything you ask them -- here's how to find it and delete it

Google Home and the Amazon Echo Dot were popular gifts this holiday season. The voice-activated assistants both provide a variety of services that can help you out around the house and entertain you. But to accomplish this task, they also keep audio recordings of everything you have ever asked them. It’s a little bit creepy, but both companies say this history is important to help the devices learn and serve you better. If this still bothers you, here’s how to find the recordings and delete them.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.