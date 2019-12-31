You can't delete your PayPal history, but you could delete your account to accomplish it — here's what you need to know

Shutterstock/I AM NIKOM You can’t delete your PayPal history, but deleting your account might be a possible solution.

If you have ever made a purchase or accepted a payment via PayPal, there is a record of the transaction, and there’s really nothing you can do to hide said transaction either.

In past years, PayPal offered the ability to archive transactions on a case-by-case basis; however this option was discontinued in 2014.

Steven John/Business Insider In the course of a site update in 2014, PayPal removed the ability to archive transactions.

For a while, PayPal transactions were automatically archived after a certain period of time, but even then they couldn’t be completely deleted, but were just harder to find.

Today, every PayPal exchange is clearly visible under the “Activity” tab at the top of the screen of the PayPal site.

Steven John/Business Insider If you truly need to delete your PayPal history, you will have to go under the ‘Settings’ section of the site and opt to close your account.

So if you are considering a PayPal transaction that you’d rather keep clandestine from anyone who can see your PayPal account, you may want to skip said exchange because you can’t delete your PayPal history – unless of course you’re willing to delete your account immediately after the exchange.

