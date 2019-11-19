How to delete your PayPal account on your Mac or PC

Meira Gebel
ShutterstockBefore you close your PayPal account, it’s important to transfer any funds to your bank account.

PayPal is an online platform for sending and receiving money, and can be used for things like paying bills. You can also use PayPal to send money to friends and family members as well as pay vendors for services.

To delete your PayPal account, first make sure to empty your PayPal balance (your Wallet), and transfer it to one of your linked bank accounts. If you’ve set your PayPal account to automatically pay bills, make sure to change your method of payment for those bills.

How to delete your PayPal account using desktop

1. Launch your preferred browser on your Mac or PC and go to https://www.paypal.com.

2. At the top-right, select “Log In.”

Delete paypal accountMeira Gebel/Business InsiderLog into your PayPal account.

3. Enter the email and password associated with your PayPal account.

How to delete PayPal accountMeira Gebel/Business InsiderEnter your login credentials.

4. Once you are logged in, select the Settings icon (resembling a gear) at the top-right of the page.

How to delete PayPal accountMeira Gebel/Business InsiderSelect ‘Settings’ at the top of the page.

5. In Settings, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “Close your account.”

How to delete PayPal accountMeira Gebel/Business InsiderScroll to locate ‘Close your account’ and select it.

6. If you have money in your “Wallet,” PayPal will ask you to transfer it to your bank account. Once you’ve done that, follow the steps above again.

7. Next, a pop-up window will appear to confirm you wish to close your account. If so, select “Close Account” in blue.

How to delete PayPal accountMeira Gebel/Business InsiderIn the pop-up window, select ‘Close Account.’

8. After you’ve selected “Close Account,” you will receive an email confirming the closure of your PayPal account.

If you are having trouble closing your account, contact PayPal or visit the PayPal support page.

