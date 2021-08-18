Search

How to delete your PayPal account, whether it’s for business or personal use

Abigail Abesamis Demarest
Image of PayPal website in a computer browser
To delete a PayPal account, you need to log in on a computer web browser. SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images
  • You can only delete a PayPal account using a laptop or computer, not a mobile phone.
  • Before deleting, all remaining money should be withdrawn, and any outstanding issues resolved.
  • Deleting a business PayPal account is the same process as deleting a personal PayPal account.
  • Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

PayPal is a free online platform for sending and receiving money. While it’s a good idea to keep your account open if you expect to use it in the future, you may want to delete it for various reasons.

If you’ve switched to another platform like Stripe or Venmo, if your account has been hacked, if your account is for a business that’s no longer active, or if you’re simply planning to open a new account under a different email address, it may be time to delete PayPal.

Whatever your reason, the process for deleting a personal account is the same process as deleting a business account.

Here are some important things to know before closing your account and how to delete your PayPal account from the PayPal website.

How to delete your PayPal account

1. On a desktop or laptop, log in to your PayPal account. A PayPal account can only be closed using a computer. It cannot be closed from a mobile phone.

Screenshot of the PayPal homepage with the 'Log In' option highlighted)
The first step to deleting your account is logging in. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

2. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open the Settings menu.

Screenshot of PayPal account's Summary page with the gear icon highlighted
Locate the Settings icon shaped like a gear. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. In the Account tab under Account options, click Close your account.

Screenshot of PayPal account's Account Settings page with 'Close your account' highlighted
Ensure there are no outstanding balances or issues before closing your account. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

4. Enter your bank details, if requested, then click Close Account.

How to set up a PayPal account and link a bank account or credit cardIs PayPal secure? How the service protects your transactions, credit card data, and moreHow to change your PayPal password to keep your account secure, or reset the password if you’ve forgotten itHow to remove your debit or credit card from PayPal in 5 simple steps