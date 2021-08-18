How to delete your PayPal account, whether it’s for business or personal use

PayPal is a free online platform for sending and receiving money. While it’s a good idea to keep your account open if you expect to use it in the future, you may want to delete it for various reasons.
If you’ve switched to another platform like Stripe or Venmo, if your account has been hacked, if your account is for a business that’s no longer active, or if you’re simply planning to open a new account under a different email address, it may be time to delete PayPal.
Whatever your reason, the process for deleting a personal account is the same process as deleting a business account.
Here are some important things to know before closing your account and how to delete your PayPal account from the PayPal website.
How to delete your PayPal account
1. On a desktop or laptop, log in to your PayPal account. A PayPal account can only be closed using a computer. It cannot be closed from a mobile phone.
2. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open the Settings menu.
3. In the Account tab under Account options, click Close your account.
4. Enter your bank details, if requested, then click Close Account.