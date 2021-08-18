How to delete your PayPal account, whether it’s for business or personal use

To delete a PayPal account, you need to log in on a computer web browser. SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images

You can only delete a PayPal account using a laptop or computer, not a mobile phone.

Before deleting, all remaining money should be withdrawn, and any outstanding issues resolved.

Deleting a business PayPal account is the same process as deleting a personal PayPal account.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

PayPal is a free online platform for sending and receiving money. While it’s a good idea to keep your account open if you expect to use it in the future, you may want to delete it for various reasons.

If you’ve switched to another platform like Stripe or Venmo, if your account has been hacked, if your account is for a business that’s no longer active, or if you’re simply planning to open a new account under a different email address, it may be time to delete PayPal.

Whatever your reason, the process for deleting a personal account is the same process as deleting a business account.

Here are some important things to know before closing your account and how to delete your PayPal account from the PayPal website.

Quick tip: Once a PayPal account is closed, it cannot be reopened. You can open a new account under the same email address, but all transaction history for the old account will be lost.



What to know before deleting your PayPal account Withdraw money . If you still have money in your PayPal account, you will not be allowed to close it. Transfer your PayPal balance to another PayPal account, a bank account, or ask PayPal to send you a check (for a $1.50 processing fee).

. If you still have money in your PayPal account, you will not be allowed to close it. Transfer your PayPal balance to another PayPal account, a bank account, or ask PayPal to send you a check (for a $1.50 processing fee). Pay off balances . Resolve any pending payments or issues associated with your account, like unauthorized transactions. This may involve contacting customer service.

. Resolve any pending payments or issues associated with your account, like unauthorized transactions. This may involve contacting customer service. Create a copy of your PayPal transaction history. Once a PayPal account is closed, all transaction history is gone forever. Screenshot or print out your history in case you need it in the future.

How to delete your PayPal account

1. On a desktop or laptop, log in to your PayPal account. A PayPal account can only be closed using a computer. It cannot be closed from a mobile phone.

The first step to deleting your account is logging in. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

2. Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen to open the Settings menu.

Locate the Settings icon shaped like a gear. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. In the Account tab under Account options, click Close your account.

Ensure there are no outstanding balances or issues before closing your account. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

Quick tip: If you still have money in your PayPal account, you’ll be prompted to use or transfer it before permanently closing your account.



4. Enter your bank details, if requested, then click Close Account.