How to delete a Patreon account and cancel memberships to avoid paying for subscriptions

Eva-Katalin/Getty Images When you delete your Patreon account, the service also removes all the data associated with your account.

Before you delete your Patreon account, make sure to cancel any active memberships.

After submitting a request for account deletion, you have 14 days to stop the process.

It can take up to 30 days to fully delete a Patreon account.

Whether you’re a patron or a creator on Patreon, deleting your account is a fairly straightforward process â€” but it takes some time. To delete your Patreon account, you must submit your account for deletion through Patreon’s privacy centre, and it can take up to 30 days to process your request.

Here’s how it’s done.

How to delete your Patreon account and data

1. Go to Patreon’s privacy policy centre, then click the “Take Control” button.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider You can delete your Patreon account by going to the site’s Privacy portal.

2. Click “Erase.” If promoted, log into your Patreon account at this time.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Choose Erase if you want your data scrubbed by Patreon.

3. Click “Allow” to give Transcend, Patreon’s data deletion partner, access to your account in order to erase it.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider You must allow Transcend to delete your relevant data.

4. Click “Confirm Request.” Patreon notes that this process of erasing your account and data will take up to 30 days, and you have 14 days to stop the process via follow-up emails which allow you to cancel the data deletion. Transcend will send email updates on the status of deletion requests.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider You will have 14 days to undo your confirmed account deletion.

How to cancel active Patreon memberships

The Patreon help page notes that while deleting your account erases your data from the platform, it is not a replacement for cancelling active memberships or pending payments on your account. If your goal is to simply delete active memberships for creators you’re a patron of, you can do so while still keeping your account.

1. On a desktop, hover over your profile icon on the top right of the screen, then click “Manage memberships.”

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Select manage memberships from your Patreon settings menu.

2. Navigate to the “Active Memberships” tab, then click “Edit” on any memberships you wish to cancel future payments for.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider The Active Memberships tab should be the default window.

3. Click “Edit or Cancel Membership,” located underneath the “Update” button.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider The option to cancel your membership is just beneath the Update button.

4. Select “Cancel your membership,” then click the “Cancel your membership” button to confirm this action.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider You will need to confirm your account deletion twice.

