How to delete pages from a PDF on your Mac computer, or add pages in 2 ways

Shutterstock You can delete pages from a PDF on a Mac using Preview.

You can easily delete pages from a PDF on your Mac using the Preview app once you’ve downloaded or created the document. You can also add pages to a PDF in two ways.

A PDF can be a great file format because the content of the document is locked, making it ideally suited for documents that will be shared, such as resumes, reports, or presentations.

PDFs are the best way to share documents that you want to ensure reach their intended audience, without accidental corruption or intended alteration. This is why PDFs are so popular for resumes, professional reports, pamphlets, and so many other files that feature text, graphics, or a blend of the two.

A PDF can be opened on a Mac or a PC and will look just the same, another major benefit. But while the text and graphics remain the same as when a PDF was created, PDFs are not entirely static documents. There are myriad features you can use to enhance them, like added text boxes, signatures, and doodles, and you can also always delete pages or add new ones.

To delete a page from a PDF on your Mac, use the Preview app.

How to delete pages from a PDF on a Mac



1. Open the PDF document on your Mac computer using Preview.

2. Click on the page to be deleted in the left-hand sidebar, then click on the “Edit” tab in the top menu bar, and then click “Delete.” If you initially don’t see the sidebar in Preview, click the window icon in the upper-right corner of the screen below the red, yellow, and green buttons, and click “Thumbnails.”

Steven John/Business Insider Click the window icon in the upper-right corner if your sidebar doesn’t appear.

3. You can also click on the page you want to delete and then just hit the “delete” key on your keyboard.

If you want to add pages to your PDF, there are two ways to do it.

How to add pages to a PDF on a Mac



1. To add a blank page to your PDF, open it in Preview.

2. Then, click “Edit” in the top toolbar.

3. Then, hover over “Insert” and select “Blank Page.” This will add a blank page that you can later add various media to as wanted.

Steven John/Business Insider The inserted pages will go after the page selected on the left-hand column.

4. To add a page or pages from another PDF, click “Edit” and then hover over “Insert” and select “Page from File…”

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Page from File…’

5. Now find the PDF you want to add a page from in the Finder window that pops up and click the blue “Open” button. However, note that this will add all pages of that PDF to your document, so it might be time to put your new PDF page deleting skills to work.

